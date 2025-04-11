Ayushman Bharat Yojana: PM Modi Pledges Dignity and Health for Senior Citizens in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized the transformative impact of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, describing it as not just a healthcare scheme but a mission to uphold the dignity of senior citizens across India. Speaking at a massive public rally in Varanasi, PM Modi shared emotional moments from distributing Ayushman Vaya Vandana Cards to elderly citizens.

“The satisfaction on their faces is the biggest success of this scheme,” PM Modi remarked.

Healthcare in Purvanchal Witnessing Historic Transformation

Highlighting the progress made in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said that Purvanchal is becoming a health capital. He noted that modern hospitals, which were once limited to metros like Delhi and Mumbai, are now accessible in regions like Varanasi.

“Real development is when world-class facilities reach every household,” he said.

He added that millions in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Varanasi, have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free treatment and instills trust and dignity among the poor.

Free Medical Care for Senior Citizens Over 70

The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to the elderly:

“Every citizen above the age of 70 will now receive free medical treatment, regardless of their financial status.”

In Varanasi alone, over 50,000 Vaya Vandana cards have been distributed, reflecting the scheme’s wide reach and success.

PM Modi Applauds ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Dairy Entrepreneurs

PM Modi also praised the role of women dairy farmers in transforming the rural economy. Through the Banas Dairy initiative, several women in Purvanchal have become “Lakhpati Didis”, showcasing rural empowerment.

He celebrated India becoming the world’s largest milk producer, attributing the success to farmers and animal keepers who have benefited from schemes like Kisan Credit Cards and free animal vaccinations under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

₹3,880 Crore Development Push in Varanasi

During his visit — the 50th since becoming MP from Varanasi — PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for 44 development projects worth ₹3,880 crore. These initiatives aim to modernize infrastructure, boost connectivity, and enhance public services across urban and rural Varanasi.