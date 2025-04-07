Ayushmann Khurrana responds to wife Tahira Kashyap’s breast cancer relapse after seven years

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended heartfelt support to his wife, Tahira Kashyap, after she revealed her second battle with breast cancer, seven years after her initial diagnosis. Calling her his “hero,” Ayushmann praised Tahira’s resilience and strength in a moving message on her Instagram post.

Tahira Shares Diagnosis on World Health Day

Tahira Kashyap chose World Health Day to share her health update with fans, emphasizing the significance of regular medical screenings. In her Instagram post, she wrote:

“Seven year itch or the power of regular screening – it’s a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this.” (sic)

Staying Positive Through Adversity

In her caption, Tahira showed her characteristic optimism and wit, saying:

“When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions… #regularscreening #mammogram #breastcancer #onemoretime #WorldHealthDay.”

A Candid Advocate for Cancer Awareness

Tahira has consistently used her platform to advocate for breast cancer awareness. In 2018, she was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS) in her right breast, a stage 0 pre-cancerous condition, and underwent a mastectomy. Her openness has inspired many and shed light on the importance of early detection.

A Message of Strength and Resilience

Ayushmann’s show of love and admiration for his wife during this tough time has been widely appreciated. As Tahira embarks on Round 2 of her fight against cancer, her message is clear: early detection saves lives, and a positive attitude makes all the difference.