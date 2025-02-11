Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Tips on How Children Can Stay Safe on the Internet

Mumbai: On the occasion of Safer Internet Day, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has teamed up with UNICEF India to raise awareness about online safety.

Engaging Children on Internet Safety

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Bala’ actor shared a video where he is seen interacting with a group of children to better understand the online world. The actor also plays educational and engaging games with the children, focusing on digital safety and raising awareness about internet safety for kids.

Sharing the clip, Ayushmann wrote, “It’s #SaferInternetDay, and I teamed up with UNICEF India to meet with this amazing group of children to learn more about the online world. Let’s see what they have to say….”

Educating Children About Online Safety

Speaking about creating a safer online world, Khurrana said, “In today’s world, people of all ages, right from children aged 5-6 years to older individuals, are using the internet for their ease and convenience.

In such situations, it is very important to educate first-time internet users—children—about the perils of the internet as well as ways to stay safe online. This year, for Safer Internet Day, I visited an NGO called PRATYeK with UNICEF, where along with the children, even I learned about some important safety rules of the internet.”

Raising Awareness and Promoting Digital Responsibility

The actor added, “On this Safer Internet Day, along with UNICEF, I want to raise awareness about online safety and responsible digital behavior. It is very important to equip young people with the tools to report when they feel discomfort or threatened, which can empower them to protect themselves and others online.

Parents should also have open communication with their children to understand if they are facing any issues on the internet. Together, by engaging safely on the internet, we can transform this platform into one that empowers everyone.”

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Thama, where he will portray a vampire. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is scheduled for release on Diwali 2025, on November 17.