Mohammad Azharuddin Expresses Gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy, Pledges Service to Minorities and Youth

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain and senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin officially assumed charge as the Minister for Minority Welfare and Public Enterprises in the Telangana Cabinet on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and several other senior party leaders and officials.

After taking charge, Azharuddin described the occasion as a “deeply emotional and memorable moment” in his life. Reflecting on his journey, he said:

“Today is a proud and happy day for me. I never imagined that after cricket, I would one day enter politics. By the grace of Allah and the blessings of my grandparents, parents, wife, and children, I have reached this position.”

Expressing his commitment to public service, the newly appointed minister added,

“In cricket, people came to see me play; now, it is my turn to go to the people and serve them. I will work sincerely to ensure the welfare of minorities and complete all pending developmental projects.”

Azharuddin extended heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for entrusting him with important responsibilities in the Cabinet. He also thanked the Congress high command, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders, for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Telangana.

Recalling his political journey, Azharuddin said he first entered politics in 2009 and contested his maiden election from Moradabad, where he received immense love and support from the people. Although he faced electoral setbacks in later years, he said the affection and encouragement from the public had always kept him motivated.

Concluding his remarks, the former cricketer-turned-politician pledged to focus on initiatives that uplift minority communities, women, and youth, aiming to contribute to a stronger and more inclusive Telangana.