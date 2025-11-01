Azharuddin Hits Back at Kishan Reddy: “He Doesn’t Even Know How to Hold a Bat”

Hyderabad: A war of words has erupted between Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Telangana minister and former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The exchange began after Kishan Reddy accused Azharuddin of “committing sedition” and “bringing disrepute to the nation,” calling it “an insult to democracy” that the Congress party had inducted him into the state cabinet despite his past controversies.

Responding sharply to these remarks, Minister Azharuddin hit back, questioning Kishan Reddy’s understanding of cricket. “What does Kishan Reddy know about cricket? He doesn’t even know how to hold a bat,” Azharuddin told ABN-Andhra Jyothi in an interview. He further said he would not stoop to respond to baseless criticism, reminding that the courts had already given him a clean chit in the allegations once made against him.

Azharuddin also alleged that the BJP was deliberately targeting him ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election. “When I came to Jubilee Hills as a minister, people received me warmly. I am thankful to everyone for their support,” he added, asserting that he preferred to focus on serving the people rather than engaging in political mudslinging.

Kishan Reddy’s comments linking Azharuddin’s past with the present political scenario have stirred debate across political circles, with the issue now becoming a major talking point in Telangana’s political landscape.