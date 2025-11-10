Mohammad Azharuddin Takes Charge as Telangana Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin officially assumed charge as Minister in the Telangana Cabinet on Monday. The former cricketer took office at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, marking his formal entry into the state government’s administrative team.

Azharuddin has been entrusted with the portfolios of Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises, key departments aimed at promoting inclusive development and improving public sector efficiency.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, and several senior government officials, who extended their greetings and best wishes to the newly-inducted minister.

Azharuddin’s induction into the cabinet is being viewed as a strategic move by the Congress government to strengthen its outreach among minority communities while leveraging his popularity and leadership experience.