B R Ambedkar’s grandson Anandraj burns copy of Manusmriti during protest in Raigad

Mumbai: Republican Sena leader and BR Ambedkar’s grandson, Anandraj Ambedkar, on Monday staged a protest against the Maharashtra government’s alleged plans to introduce some verses from the Manusmriti in the school curriculum and burnt a copy of the text.

Ambedkar and his supporters gathered at the Kranti Stambh in Mahad city of Raigad district and raised slogans against the state education department.

Addressing the gathering, the Republican Sena leader criticised the government for its plan to introduce verses of the ancient text in school curriculum.

Ambedkar burned a copy of the Manusmruti and the protestors soon dispersed.

A large number of police personnel were deployed near the Kranti Stambh and Chavdar Tale area to prevent any untoward incident, a senior police official said.