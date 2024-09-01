Baba Keenaram used his powers for state’s welfare, not for personal gains: CM Yogi

Chandauli: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Baba Keenaram used his powers for the welfare of the state and not for his personal gains, asserting, that no saint, mahatma or yogi can ever be power-hungry rather he inspires the society to follow in his footsteps.

“Baba Keenaram had presented the same ideals to everyone through divine meditation 425 years ago. The country became a slave because foreign invaders succeeded in dividing the country and society. At the same time, all the achievements and sadhana (meditation) of saints and sanyasis lie in the national interest, social interest and human welfare,” the Chief Minister said while speaking at the 425th incarnation ceremony organised at the birthplace of Aghoracharya Baba Keenaram.

He paid tribute to Baba Keenaram, expressing that although his program was initially scheduled for Sonbhadra, he felt privileged to be present at Baba Keenaram’s birthplace due to divine grace.

He spoke of Baba Keenaram as a divine figure from birth, born into an aristocratic family, who attained spiritual enlightenment through intense practice and meditation.

“Despite his elevated status and spiritual accomplishments, Baba Keenaram used his powers not for personal gain, but for the welfare of the nation and its people,” the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that Baba Keenaram played a crucial role in uniting Dalits, tribals, and various other sections of society, fostering a spirit of equality and non-discrimination – a feat possible only by a saint, Aghoracharya, or Yogi.

Reflecting on Baba Keenaram’s life, the Chief Minister highlighted that despite his aristocratic lineage, Baba Keenaram initiated numerous programs aimed at improving the lives of the tribal communities and local residents. He also stood up against the Mughal rulers, particularly Shah Jahan, asserting his strength and independence from political power.

“These actions demonstrate that a true saint or yogi can never be a slave to authority. Baba Keenaram’s legacy includes numerous miracles and the establishment of Kriin Kund in Kashi, where he integrated various spiritual practices from across India. The purity and power of his spirit remain evident to this day,” he added.

He also mentioned that when a medical college was being planned in Chandauli, party MPs and MLAs suggested naming it after Baba Keenaram. He agreed, recognising the college as a fitting tribute to Baba’s legacy, one that would contribute to the health and well-being of the people.

He stated that any achievements were made possible only through Baba’s inspiration and expressed his joy at visiting a place that welcomes people from all sections of society.

The social reform initiatives started by Baba Keenaram continue to this day through the Aghor Peeth, including efforts such as promoting widow remarriage, women’s education, caring for leprosy patients, and supporting the poor and oppressed.

The Chief Minister also urged that all actions should be in service of the nation, with the spirit of “nation first” guiding their work.

The event was graced by Aghoracharya Baba Siddharth Gautam Ram, former Union Minister and former MP of Chandauli Mahendra Nath Pandey, Rajya Sabha MP Darshna Singh, Sadhna Singh, MLA Sushil Singh, Kailash Kharwar, Ramesh Jaiswal, Surya Mani Tripathi, District Panchayat President Bhimanand Sharma, BJP District President Kashinath Singh, along with devotees associated with Baba Keenaram’s Aghorpeeth.