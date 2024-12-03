Baba Ramdev Drinks Donkey Milk in Viral Video, Claims Cleopatra Used It for Beauty

A new video featuring Baba Ramdev has gone viral, showing the yoga guru drinking donkey milk and promoting its health benefits. In the clip, Ramdev is seen extracting milk from a donkey and later drinking it while explaining its advantages.

Known for his promotion of Patanjali products and alternative health remedies, Baba Ramdev has built a significant following for advocating yoga and Ayurveda. However, he has also faced controversies, including legal battles over his claims regarding alternative COVID-19 treatments and misleading advertisements.

In the viral video, Ramdev discusses the purported benefits of donkey milk, a less common dairy source compared to cow, buffalo, or goat milk. The video shows him expressing excitement as he extracts the milk for the first time, sharing that he has previously milked camels, cows, sheep, and goats. Ramdev calls donkey milk a “super tonic” and “super cosmetic,” claiming it is good for both health and beauty.

Ramdev’s Latest Kick: Donkey Milk, the New Wellness Diva!



🔵 He described donkey milk as a "super tonic" beneficial for both health and beauty.

🔵 It contains lactoferrin, an antioxidant that boosts health.

🔵 Baba Ramdev emphasized its advantages over other animal milks like… pic.twitter.com/s332qiMg9I — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 3, 2024

After drinking the milk, he praised its taste, saying it was “very tasty” and noted that although he had consumed other types of milk, donkey milk stood out. Ramdev further elaborated on the milk’s benefits, mentioning that Cleopatra, the ancient Egyptian queen, used to bathe in donkey milk to preserve her beauty.

Also Read: Chennai Man’s Scooter-Raft Ride with Grandchildren Goes Viral Amid Floods

He also suggested that people with milk allergies can safely consume donkey milk, unlike cow milk. However, he pointed out that donkey milk is much more expensive, with prices ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 per litre, compared to cow milk, which typically sells for around Rs 65 per litre.