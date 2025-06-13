Babar Azam Signs with Sydney Sixers for BBL 2025 Season

Sydney: In a major boost for the Big Bash League (BBL), former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has officially signed with the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming BBL 15 season. The signing marks one of the biggest international acquisitions in the history of the tournament.

Babar Azam to Make His BBL Debut

Renowned for his consistency, elegant stroke play, and match-winning ability, Babar Azam will be making his long-awaited BBL debut this summer. The 30-year-old batting superstar is expected to be available for the entire season, including the playoffs.

Sixers Secure Top Talent Ahead of BBL Draft

Under BBL rules, franchises are allowed to pre-sign one international player before the BBL Draft scheduled for June 19. The Sixers used this opportunity to bring in one of the world’s top-ranked T20 and ODI batters.

“I’m very proud to be joining the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season,” Babar said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world’s best T20 leagues.”

A Glance at Babar Azam’s Record-Breaking Career

With over 10,000 international runs across formats and more than 11,000 T20 runs, Babar Azam has firmly established himself as one of cricket’s modern greats. He holds the record as the fastest player to score 5,000 ODI runs (in just 97 innings) and was named:

ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year (2021, 2022)

(2021, 2022) ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year (2022)

Azam captained Pakistan from 2019 to 2024 and led his side to the semi-final of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and the final in 2022.

Sydney Sixers Hail Major Signing

Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes praised the signing as a landmark moment for the franchise:

“Babar’s resume speaks for itself. The skill, professionalism, and experience he brings is of enormous value. He’s not just a great addition for us, but for the entire league.”

She added that the Sixers are striving to become a global destination club, and signing a player of Babar’s stature aligns perfectly with that vision.