Babar, Rizwan, Afridi miss out as Pakistan name squad for Bangaldesh T20Is

Lahore: Pakistan has announced a 16-player squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, set to take place at home, with Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi notably missing from the lineup.

Star Trio Left Out Again

This is not the first time the trio has been left out of the T20I squad. Babar, Rizwan, and Afridi were also excluded from the T20I series against New Zealand in April, although they featured in the ODI leg of that tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clarified that the selection was based on player performances in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Mike Hesson to Begin Tenure as Head Coach

The Bangladesh series will mark the first assignment for newly-appointed head coach Mike Hesson. The exact schedule for the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be announced soon.

Salman Ali Agha to Lead, Shadab Named Deputy

Salman Ali Agha will continue as the captain, with Shadab Khan named as vice-captain. Notable senior players such as Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah have also been included.

Saim Ayub Makes Return from Injury

Saim Ayub, the dynamic left-hander, returns to the squad after recovering from an ankle injury sustained during Pakistan’s South Africa tour. His comeback through the PSL 2025 season has impressed the selectors.

Sahibzada Farhan Earns Recall After Stellar PSL

Sahibzada Farhan, 29, has earned a recall to the national side for the first time since 2018. His 394 runs at a strike rate of 154.50 in the ongoing PSL have made him the leading run-scorer, prompting his selection.

Full Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh T20Is