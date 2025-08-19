Babar, Rizwan downgraded as Pakistan reveal 2025–26 central contracts

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has awarded central contracts to 30 male cricketers for the upcoming 2025–26 international season, with veteran batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan being demoted to category B, as no player has been placed in category A.

Babar and Rizwan were also snubbed from the T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The senior duo featured in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The wicketkeeper-batter has been Pakistan’s captain in the 50-over format. However, they haven’t featured in Pakistan’s T20I squad since last year.

Compared to last year’s list of 27 contracted players, when Babar and Rizwan were the only players to be placed in category A, the PCB has expanded the pool to 30 this year, including 12 fresh additions.

Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim are the new entrants in the central contract list.

Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha and Shadab Khan have been promoted from the C to B category, owing to their last year’s performances. Additionally, nine players have retained their positions in the same categories.

Abdullah Shafique (category C), Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr have retained their places in category D while Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel remained in Category C, with Shaheen Shah Afridi in category B.

Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan, who were in category D last year, have missed out on contracts this year.

List of centrally contacted players:

Category B (10 players): Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Category C (10 players): Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Category D (10 players): Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Mirza, Shan Masood and Sufyan Moqim.