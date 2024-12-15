‘Baby’ Varun Dhawan meets Amit Shah, says ‘absolute pleasure’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is currently promoting his upcoming film “Baby John”, got a chance to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit in the National Capital and said it was an “absolute pleasure.”

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with the renowned leader. In the photograph, the two are seen looking at the camera smiling.

“Inke Saamne Toh Hum Sab ‘Baby’ Hai’,” Varun wrote for Amit Shah, who is tagged as the Chanakya of Indian politics.

Varun expressed his gratitude on meeting the leader.

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet the Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah ji in Delhi,” he added.

Varun Dhawan had a curious encounter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in Delhi, where he posed an intriguing question: “What’s the biggest difference between Ram and Ravan?”

Union Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the key difference between Ram and Ravan lies in their distinct approaches to fulfilling their duties, or ‘dharma’. He explained that for individuals like Ram, their personal interests are guided by their sense of duty, whereas others, like Ravan, prioritize self-interest over their responsibilities.

Talking about “Baby John”, the action thriller film is directed by Kalees. It serves as an adaptation of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the title role, alongside Keerthy Suresh , Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna and Jackie Shroff.

“Baby John” is scheduled to be released on 25 December. It tells the story of DCP Satya Verma IPS, alias Baby John, who fakes his death and goes underground to raise his daughter, Khushi, in a peaceful environment in Kerala after a personal tragedy. However, his past starts to catch up when his nemesis, Babbar Sher, a politician, figures out he is alive.

Amidst his promotions in New Delhi, Varun met rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

In an image shared by the rapper on Instagram, Honey Singh is seen all dressed up in a black overcoat, shirt and pants to beat the winter cold while Varun unfazed by the Delhi chills wore a white half sleeves T-shirt with “Baby John” written on it paired with denims.

“My lil brother @varundvn doing nain mattaka in west delhi!! BABY JOHN IS COMING keep it locked #yoyohoneysingh #varundhawan #babyjohn,” Honey Singh wrote as the caption.

Before Delhi, Varun visited Jaipur to promote the film. He spent a day in Jaipur to promote his upcoming film “Baby John” and savoured on dal bati and vada pav.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of himself from Jaipur. In the first picture, the actor is seen wearing the traditional Rajasthani pagdi and trying the authentic Rajasthani thali.