Back-to-back robberies rock Jamshedpur: Businessman looted of Rs 30 lakh a day after jewellery shop heist

Jamshedpur: Jharkhand’s industrial hub Jamshedpur is reeling under a spate of daring robberies, with two major incidents reported on consecutive days.

On Thursday afternoon, robbers looted Rs 30 lakh in cash from a businessman in the busy Bistupur Gurudwara area, barely a day after armed criminals struck a jewellery shop in Sonari.

According to police, businessman Saket Agrawal was on his way to deposit the cash in a bank when the robbers intercepted him.

He was riding a scooter when two men stopped him, threw red chilli powder into his eyes, and snatched the bag full of money.

Despite his temporary blindness, Agrawal tried to chase the looters who fired in the air before fleeing in an SUV. Luckily, he escaped without any bullet injuries.

Police teams rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt, scanning CCTV footage from the area.

The place where the robbery took place is also close to the residence of Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato.

The incident, taking place in broad daylight in one of the city’s busiest localities, has triggered panic among residents and the business community.

Many traders gathered at the scene, expressing anger over what they described as the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Jamshedpur.

The latest crime comes just a day after six armed men looted Vardhman Jewellers in the Sonari police station area of the city. The gang entered the shop posing as customers, held owner Pankaj Jain hostage, and looted jewellery worth several lakhs. When Jain resisted, he was struck on the head with a pistol butt, leaving him seriously injured. The criminals also fired three rounds before fleeing.

Back-to-back sensational robberies in crowded marketplaces have raised serious questions over the law and order situation. While investigations are underway in both cases, fear and anger continue to simmer across the city, with locals demanding immediate and effective action against the criminals.