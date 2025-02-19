Bad Moment for Atletico Madrid Captain Koke to Suffer Muscle Injury

Madrid (Spain): Atletico Madrid have lost club captain Koke to a muscle injury at almost the worst possible moment of the season—just as they are set to play several crucial matches.

Koke’s Injury Details

The club informed on its website that Koke “ended the game last Saturday against RC Celta experiencing some discomfort,” adding that “the midfielder underwent some tests following the match, and the medical tests conducted by the medical staff confirmed that the captain has suffered an injury to his right leg.”

Atletico explained that Koke will “undergo physiotherapy sessions and recovery work in the gym,” but did not specify a recovery timeline. However, the Spanish sporting press indicated that the injury is “not unimportant,” meaning Koke could be sidelined for several weeks, reports Xinhua.

Also Read: Trump Supports Cancellation of $21 Million Voter Fund for India, Citing Country’s Wealth

Key Matches Ahead for Atletico

The injury comes at a challenging time for Atletico Madrid, just a week before their visit to FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal. The injury also adds pressure with the Champions League knockout stage starting soon, where they could face Bayern Munich or their local rival, Real Madrid.

Additionally, Atletico have vital La Liga fixtures ahead as they look to close the one-point gap behind joint leaders FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Key matches include a visit to an improving Valencia next Saturday, followed by a home game against fourth-placed Athletic Club Bilbao the following weekend.

Additional Injury Concerns for Atletico

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has also lost Pablo Barrios for the upcoming visit to Valencia after the midfielder received a red card in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Celta.

Atletico Madrid’s Current Standings

Atletico Madrid, who have won the La Liga title on 11 occasions, are currently placed third in the 2024-25 standings with 50 points from 24 matches. They are just one point behind joint leaders FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are separated by goal difference. In 24 matches, Atletico have won 14 games, lost two, and drawn eight.