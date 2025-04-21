Badaun Temple-Mosque Dispute: New Judge to Hear Case on May 28

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): The ongoing dispute between the Nilkanth Mahadev Temple and the Shamsi Jama Masjid in Badaun will now be heard on May 28, after a newly appointed judge of the fast-track, court sought time to review the case file before proceeding.

Judge Seeks Time to Review Documents

Judge Pushpendra Chaudhary, who recently took charge of the fast-track court, stated that he had not yet examined the case documents. “Before allowing arguments or passing any direction, I need to study the file,” he said while adjourning the matter.

According to advocate Ved Prakash Sahu, representing the temple committee, the judge will decide whether to restart the arguments or continue from where the previous judge had left off, once the review is complete.

Delays and Absences from Mosque Committee

The case has witnessed several delays in recent months, largely due to the repeated non-appearance of the counsel representing the Shamsi Jama Masjid’s Intazamiya Committee despite being summoned by the court.

It was only on March 20 that advocate Anwar Alam, appearing for the mosque committee, made a submission citing a Supreme Court directive—arguing that subordinate courts cannot adjudicate matters of this nature.

Transfer and Vacancy Stalled Proceedings

Earlier, the matter was scheduled for hearing on April 2, but the then judge Amit Kumar was transferred to Bhadohi, leaving the court temporarily vacant. The next hearing was consequently pushed to April 21, now further extended.

Dispute Originated in 2022

The case dates back to 2022, when Mukesh Patel, the then convenor of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple once existed at the site of the Shamsi Jama Masjid. He sought permission to offer prayers at the mosque structure, prompting legal proceedings.

The upcoming hearing on May 28 is expected to decide the future course of arguments in this sensitive and long-standing matter.