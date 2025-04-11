Badminton Asia Championships 2025: Dhruv-Tanisha Exit as Indian Challenge Ends

Ningbo (China): India’s final hope at the Badminton Asia Championships 2025, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, exited the tournament after a straight-game loss in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. The Indian pair lost 22-20, 21-13 to Hong Kong’s fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.

Comeback Win in Round of 16

On Thursday, Dhruv and Tanisha had staged an impressive comeback to beat Chinese Taipei’s Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Chan 12-21, 21-16, 21-18, keeping India’s hopes alive for a brief period.

Also Read: Gold Price Outlook 2025: Will It Hit ₹1 Lakh or Drop by 40%?

Indian Singles Campaign Ends on Thursday

India’s singles campaign came to an end earlier when top shuttlers PV Sindhu, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George bowed out in their respective second-round matches.

PV Sindhu put up a valiant fight before losing to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 11-21, 21-16, 16-21.

put up a valiant fight before losing to 11-21, 21-16, 16-21. Kiran George showed grit against reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn , but went down 21-19, 13-21, 16-21.

showed grit against reigning world champion , but went down 21-19, 13-21, 16-21. Priyanshu Rajawat fell to Kodai Naraoka in straight games, 14-21, 17-21.

Men’s Doubles: Early Promise, Tough Road Ahead

India’s Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi advanced to the second round by defeating Sri Lanka’s Madhuka Dulanjana and Lahiru Weerasinghe. They now face a tough test against Malaysian Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

Early Exits on Day 1

India had a disappointing start to the championships, with Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and Malvika Bansod exiting in the first round.

Lakshya Sen lost in straight games to world No. 14 Lee Chia-hao of Chinese Taipei.

lost in straight games to of Chinese Taipei. HS Prannoy was edged out by China’s Lu Guangzu , 21-16, 12-21, 21-11—his fourth first-round loss in six tournaments this year.

was edged out by China’s , 21-16, 12-21, 21-11—his in six tournaments this year. Malvika Bansod, ranked 22nd, was beaten 21-14, 21-8 by Asian Games silver medallist Gao Fang Jie.

Women’s Doubles Hopes Dashed

In the women’s doubles, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra were knocked out by Chinese Taipei’s Sung Shuo-yun and Yu Chien-Hui in a 21-11, 21-13 loss, bringing India’s challenge at the tournament to a close.