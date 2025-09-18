Badruka College Carrom Team Clinches Silver at Osmania University Inter-College Tournament

Hyderabad: The Carrom team of Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, Kachiguda, secured the silver medal in the Men’s category at the Osmania University Inter-College Carrom Tournament. The event was organized by IIMC, Khairtabad, and held at the IIMC sports room from 16th to 17th September 2025, featuring active participation from 22 colleges.

The students were motivated and encouraged by Sri SriKrishan Badruka, Hon. Secretary of SGGBES, Professor S Abhirama Krishna, Director General of SGGBES, Dr. B Mohan Kumar, Principal of BCCA, and B Manoj Kumar, Physical Director of BCCA.

The achievement highlights Badruka College’s commitment to excellence in sports, with the team earning the 2nd place in the Team Championship.