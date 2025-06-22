Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Bikes Gets Discount: Check New Prices and Variants

With the growing popularity of electric and CNG-powered vehicles in India, manufacturers are offering more affordable and eco-friendly options. Bajaj Auto, one of the leading two-wheeler companies, recently introduced the country’s first CNG motorcycle – the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG. Now, to celebrate one year since its launch, the company has announced a special discount on this innovative model.

₹5,000 Discount on Bajaj Freedom 125 NG 04 Drum Variant

Bajaj is offering a ₹5,000 discount on the Freedom 125 NG 04 Drum variant, bringing its ex-showroom price down to ₹85,976. However, this price may vary slightly depending on the city and state taxes.

Freedom 125 NG 04 Drum – ₹85,976 (after discount)

– ₹85,976 (after discount) Freedom 125 NG 04 Drum LED – ₹95,981

– ₹95,981 Freedom 125 NG 04 Disc LED – ₹1.11 lakh

Variants and Color Options

The Freedom 125 CNG is available in three variants:

NG 04 Drum NG 04 Drum LED NG 04 Disc LED

The base variant (NG 04 Drum) is available in Gray and Black colors only.

is available in colors only. The other two variants come in five different color options, offering more variety for customers.

Why the Discount?

This limited-time offer comes as part of Bajaj’s one-year anniversary celebrations of the Freedom 125 CNG bike. The company aims to boost sales and promote CNG adoption with this price drop.