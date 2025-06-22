Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Bikes Gets Discount: Check New Prices and Variants
With the growing popularity of electric and CNG-powered vehicles in India, manufacturers are offering more affordable and eco-friendly options. Bajaj Auto, one of the leading two-wheeler companies, recently introduced the country’s first CNG motorcycle – the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG. Now, to celebrate one year since its launch, the company has announced a special discount on this innovative model.
₹5,000 Discount on Bajaj Freedom 125 NG 04 Drum Variant
Bajaj is offering a ₹5,000 discount on the Freedom 125 NG 04 Drum variant, bringing its ex-showroom price down to ₹85,976. However, this price may vary slightly depending on the city and state taxes.
Updated Ex-showroom Prices After Discount:
- Freedom 125 NG 04 Drum – ₹85,976 (after discount)
- Freedom 125 NG 04 Drum LED – ₹95,981
- Freedom 125 NG 04 Disc LED – ₹1.11 lakh
Variants and Color Options
The Freedom 125 CNG is available in three variants:
- NG 04 Drum
- NG 04 Drum LED
- NG 04 Disc LED
- The base variant (NG 04 Drum) is available in Gray and Black colors only.
- The other two variants come in five different color options, offering more variety for customers.
Why the Discount?
This limited-time offer comes as part of Bajaj’s one-year anniversary celebrations of the Freedom 125 CNG bike. The company aims to boost sales and promote CNG adoption with this price drop.