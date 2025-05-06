Telangana: Bajrang Dal Opposes Miss World Pageant Amid “War-like Situation”

Hyderabad: Right-wing groups, including the Bajrang Dal, have joined opposition parties and women’s organisations in protesting the upcoming 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from May 10 to 31.

Bajrang Dal Cites National Security Concerns

The Telangana Bajrang Dal Convenor, Shiv Ram, strongly objected to hosting a beauty pageant at a time when the country is facing a “war-like situation” with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

He demanded the cancellation of the event and stated, “At a time like this, everyone should focus on boosting nationalistic sentiments, not organizing such distractions.” He warned that the public would not remain silent if the government prioritizes such events over support for the armed forces.

Questions Over Government Spending Amid Financial Crisis

Shiv Ram also took aim at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, questioning how the state found funds for the international pageant while claiming financial constraints.

“You are saying Telangana is in a financial crisis. Then how did you manage to fund Miss World?” he asked, referring to the state’s inability to meet salary and pension demands.

VHP Alleges ‘Cultural Jihad’ Over Temple Venues

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also voiced opposition, criticizing the decision to host pageant events at sacred Hindu sites like Ramappa Temple, Yadagirigutta, and Ananthagiri Hills. The VHP termed it an act of “cultural jihad” and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the plan.

Women’s Groups Call Pageant Demeaning and Inappropriate

Women’s organisations have also rallied against the event. Groups such as the All India Mahila Samskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS) and the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), along with several student and youth unions, staged a protest in Hyderabad.

They claimed the event was inappropriate, objectifying women, and a misuse of public funds during a financial crisis.

BRS Slams Congress Over Extravagance

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana’s main opposition party, accused the Congress government of misplaced priorities.

K. T. Rama Rao, BRS Working President, criticized the government for allegedly spending Rs. 200 crores on the pageant, despite not being able to pay government salaries or fund welfare schemes.

CM Revanth Reddy Orders Elaborate Arrangements

Despite mounting opposition, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure the successful execution of the Miss World pageant.

He called for tight security, enhanced surveillance, and arrangements for transportation and hospitality for the 116 international contestants. The events are scheduled to span various venues, with the opening at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on May 10 and the grand finale on May 31.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to facilitate contestant visits to key landmarks including Charminar, Lad Bazaar, the Telangana Thalli statue, and other tourist attractions.