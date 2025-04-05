Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Salman Khan Meets with Key Collaborator – Is the Sequel Finally Happening?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again in the spotlight, but this time it’s a mix of disappointment and excitement. His latest film ‘Sikandar’, which released on Eid 2025, has not lived up to box office expectations. The film has managed to earn ₹93.75 crore in six days, falling short of the 100-crore mark that Salman’s films typically achieve within the first three days.

Fans Disappointed But Hopeful for What’s Next

While ‘Sikandar’ may not be performing as expected, Salman Khan fans have something to look forward to. According to reports, the sequel to his blockbuster film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ may soon be in the works. This potential project has sparked excitement among fans and the industry alike.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ in Development Stage

A report by Pinkvilla claims that ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ is currently in its development stage. Salman Khan has reportedly met with V. Vijayendra Prasad, the acclaimed screenwriter behind the original film. The duo is said to have discussed a new idea, which many believe could lead to a sequel.

Reunion with Kabir Khan Likely

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, there are strong indications that Salman Khan, V. Vijayendra Prasad, and director Kabir Khan may join forces again to create the much-awaited sequel. The trio previously delivered a massive hit with the original ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, which was both a commercial and critical success.

No Official Announcement Yet

As of now, no formal announcement has been made regarding the film. However, the possibility of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ has generated a buzz in the industry and among fans. If confirmed, the sequel could mark a significant comeback for Salman Khan after the underwhelming performance of ‘Sikandar’.