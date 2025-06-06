Bakra Eid 2025: Follow Law, Avoid Tension — Muslim Leader’s Message to Community

Delhi: Ahead of Eid al-Adha (Bakra Eid), All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has issued a strong appeal to the Muslim community to strictly follow the Delhi government’s advisory on animal sacrifice and avoid any illegal practices.

Delhi Government Prohibits Sacrifice of Banned Animals

The Delhi government’s advisory, which came into effect on June 7, prohibits the slaughter of banned animals, including cows, calves, camels, and other restricted species, citing concerns about public hygiene, law enforcement, and animal welfare.

Maulana Razvi supported the move, stating:

“Islam allows the sacrifice of specific animals, but the government has imposed legal restrictions on some. These laws must be respected, especially in a diverse country like India.”

Celebrate Bakrid with Discipline and Respect, Says AIMJ President

In his statement, the Maulana emphasized the importance of celebrating Bakrid with responsibility, urging people to:

Avoid sacrificing banned animals

Refrain from performing Qurbani in public spaces

Properly dispose of remains and blood

Follow all civic and environmental norms

“If sacrifice is done at home or in a designated area, proper arrangements must be made, such as digging a pit or using sealed containers for waste,” he added.

Call for Peaceful and Law-Abiding Celebrations

The AIMJ president stressed that careless or unlawful practices during the festival could lead to communal tensions and damage the spirit of Eid al-Adha, which is based on compassion, sacrifice, and social harmony.

He appealed to Muslims across cities, towns, and villages to act responsibly:

“No matter where you live, follow the rules and celebrate the festival in a peaceful and law-abiding manner.”

Advisory Aims to Balance Religious Freedom and Public Order

The Delhi government’s advisory is part of a broader effort to uphold religious freedom while maintaining public order, sanitation, and mutual respect during festivals. The administration is also working with civic bodies to ensure designated zones and proper waste management during the Eid celebrations.