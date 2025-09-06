Balapur Ganesh Laddu Sets New Record at ₹35 Lakh Auction

The famous Balapur Ganesh laddu once again created history this year, fetching a record price of ₹35 lakh in its annual auction. After six years of determined bidding, Lingala Dasharath Goud from Karmanghat finally succeeded in securing the divine offering.

The traditional laddu auction took place after the Ganesh Visarjan procession at the Bodrai grounds in Balapur. The 70-kg laddu, considered a symbol of prosperity and blessings, drew fierce competition among devotees. A total of 38 participants took part in the bidding, including seven from outside the village. In the end, Dasharath Goud’s record-winning bid secured the laddu.

This year’s price surpassed last year’s record by nearly ₹5 lakh. In 2024, Kolanu Shankar Reddy had won the laddu for ₹30.01 lakh.

Expressing his happiness, Dasharath Goud said that he had been trying for the past six years to win the Balapur Ganesh laddu. “Balapur Ganesh is very close to my heart, and finally, Lord Ganesha blessed me with this laddu. It is a moment of great fortune for me,” he said.

Following the auction, the Utsav Committee felicitated Dasharath Goud, who handed over the auction amount of ₹35 lakh to the organizers.

The event drew a massive crowd of devotees eager to witness the historic bidding. Former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and former MLA T. Krishna Reddy were also present at the occasion.