Balapur Ganesh Utsavam Collects ₹23.13 Lakh Through Hundi and Online Offerings

Ranga Reddy: The Ganesh Navratri Utsavam of 2025 was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm in Balapur. On Monday, the offerings made by devotees were counted through the hundi, resulting in a large collection.

According to the data, ₹6,25,940 was received from the hundi and ₹16,87,820 through online offerings. Thus, a total income of ₹23,13,760 was recorded.

Balapur Ganesh Utsavam Samiti President Kaleem Niranjan Reddy stated that the funds will be used for public service, organizing festivals, and social welfare programs in the future.

Officials appreciated the strong cooperation and devotion of the people, noting that this tradition is becoming a symbol of unity and harmony every year.