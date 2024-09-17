Balapur Laddu Sold for ₹30,01,000 in Auction

The famous Balapur Laddu was auctioned for a record ₹30,01,000 this year. Kolan Shankar Reddy, Chairman of Single Window, successfully bid for the prized laddu in a competitive auction.

A total of six participants took part in the bidding process. Last year, the laddu was sold for ₹27 lakhs, and this year it fetched ₹3 lakhs more, setting a new high for the auction.

The Balapur Laddu is considered highly auspicious, and winning it is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.