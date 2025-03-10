‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Teaser from Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Promises a Vibrant Holi Track

Mumbai: The teaser for ‘Bam Bam Bhole’, a high-energy Holi track from Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Sikandar’, was unveiled on Monday. The song is set to be a festival anthem, blending pulsating rap, colorful visuals, and Salman Khan’s signature style.

Rap Beats and Festive Vibes in ‘Bam Bam Bhole’

The song opens with a captivating rap, setting an electrifying tone for the rest of the track. The rap verses are penned and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain (Bombay Lokal), alongside young rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, and Faisal Ansari from The Dharavi Dream Project.

The raw energy of the rap is complemented by vibrant Holi visuals , capturing the essence of the festival of colors .

of the rap is complemented by , capturing the essence of the . Salman Khan makes a grand entry with his trademark swag , just as the beat drops.

with his , just as the beat drops. Music maestro Pritam has composed the song, ensuring it becomes a chartbuster for the festival season.

The full song will be released on Tuesday, adding to the excitement of Salman Khan fans and Holi revelers alike.

‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan’s Big-Screen Comeback

‘Sikandar’ marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The Bollywood superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’.

In this highly anticipated film, Salman Khan will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently riding high on the success of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and ‘Chhaava’.

A.R. Murugadoss Directs ‘Sikandar’

The film is helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the visionary director behind ‘Ghajini’. ‘Sikandar’ also marks the reunion of Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who last collaborated on the 2014 blockbuster ‘Kick’.

With a blend of action, drama, and emotion, ‘Sikandar’ is being developed as a cinematic spectacle with a strong storyline and power-packed performances.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Winning Streak Continues

Alongside ‘Sikandar’, Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying a dream run in Bollywood. Her latest release, ‘Chhaava’, where she stars opposite Vicky Kaushal, has been receiving rave reviews. In the film, she portrays Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj, sharing the screen with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.