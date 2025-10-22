Bandi Sanjay, BJP State President, Demands Immediate Payment of Fee Dues, Warns of Protests

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday addressed the media regarding the fee reimbursement row. Speaking to reporters, Bandi Sanjay accused the state government of using intimidation tactics and raised a series of pointed questions: Will the authorities resort to vigilance raids to blackmail colleges that demand their dues?

Will they jeopardize the future of students? Will promises made in the Assembly be broken? And will the dues not be paid on the pretext of “not getting commissions”? He alleged that ministers were collecting commissions and diverting the funds to the Congress high command and questioned whether money was being sent for the Bihar elections.

“This time, the dues must be paid immediately. Otherwise, there will be serious consequences,” Bandi Sanjay warned, urging students and college managements to take ministers to the streets if necessary. He said that managements that withdraw proposed strikes on November 3 out of fear of the government would be left isolated in the future, and pointed to Arogyasri staff protesting over their own unpaid dues.

Meanwhile, at Yadagirinagar Kaman during campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by-election, Telangana BJP President N Ramachander Rao echoed the call for immediate settlement of fee reimbursement claims.

He challenged the government to confirm whether it will pay the dues in full, and threatened that the party, along with college managements and students, would besiege the Secretariat and prevent ministers from moving freely if payments are not made.

Rao accused the Congress government of reneging on assurances — including a reported Assembly pledge to release Rs. 500 crore every month — and described it as “incompetent” for failing to pay even token amounts repeatedly. “The entire dues must be paid immediately; otherwise, there will be serious consequences,” he said.