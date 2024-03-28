Bandi Sanjay booked for obstructing police on duty

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar by the State police. An FIR has been registered against Bandi Sanjay for obstructing the duties of the police in the incident that took place in Chengicharla on March 27.

Based on the complaint of Nacharam CI Sandheeswar Reddy, Bandi Sanjaya and nine others were booked by the police. Sanjay had gone to Pittalabasti in Chengicharla on Wednesday.

Tension prevailed as a large number of activists and fans gathered at the arrival of Sanjay. The police said they did not have the permission to visit the area. The police set up barricades so that no one is allowed inside.

Bandi Sanjay, people and fans rushed to the spot and tried to push the huge barricades set up by the police and enter the premises. They broke the barricades and entered the colony as BJP workers came in large numbers more than the police deployed in the basti.

Sanjay spoke to the injured women and assured them of protection. He demanded that the government take strict action against those responsible for the attacks. He alleged that the police were protecting the slaughterhouse operators and filing false cases against poor tribal women of the area.

He also alleged that the labourers came to the basti and attacked the women and children and added that the cases should be registered against them and not against women.