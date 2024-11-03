Bandi Sanjay criticizes remarks of Owaisis on TTD and Waqf Board

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, responded sharply to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s recent remarks questioning the Modi government’s decision to allow non-Muslims in the Waqf Board while advocating Hindu-only representation in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Sanjay condemned Owaisi’s attempt to compare TTD, a revered Hindu temple trust, with the Waqf Board, emphasizing that TTD is a sacred site devoted to Lord Venkateswara, while the Waqf Board deals with land matters.

“The Waqf Board is not even comparable to your place of worship, Mecca Mosque, yet you disrespectfully link it to the TTD,” he remarked in a statement released last night.

Sanjay further criticized Owaisi’s call for Hindu representation on the Waqf Board, highlighting the lack of any provision for non-Muslims in the TTD.

He explained that the central government’s intention in amending the Waqf Board Bill is to ensure that Waqf lands benefit the poorer Muslim community.

“TTD funds are used to support Hindu religious institutions and public welfare without occupying public lands,” Sanjay said. He accused Owaisi of using religion for profit, claiming that Owaisi “has amassed wealth by seizing lands and building institutions in the name of Allah.”

Addressing Hyderabad’s Old City residents, Sanjay urged them to reflect on the lack of development in their areas under AIMIM’s leadership. “For decades, you’ve voted for AIMIM, yet why has the Old City remained underdeveloped? Where is the promised transformation? Why do you still face issues with basic infrastructure and opportunities while the Owaisi family profits?” he questioned.

Sanjay also commented on AIMIM’s political alliances, suggesting that AIMIM’s support of the BRS and potential alignment with the Congress expose its opportunistic stance.

“The AIMIM, which once fueled Telangana sentiment, now seeks alliance with Congress, which the so-called Gandhi heir’s lead. They’re all exploiting the people,” he asserted.

Urging the workers of Congress, BRS, and AIMIM to reconsider their loyalties, he said, “If you fight for the nation and righteousness, history will remember your sacrifice. Why are you risking everything for leaders who prioritize personal gain over public welfare?”