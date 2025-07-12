Bandi Sanjay Demands Removal of Non-Hindus from TTD Jobs

Tirumala: On his birthday visit to the Tirumala Lord Venkateswara Temple, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar made headlines by strongly objecting to the employment of non-Hindus in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Addressing the media, he called the practice “unacceptable” and demanded the immediate removal of such individuals.

“How can non-Hindus be given jobs in TTD? Their employment affects the temple’s religious sanctity. This must stop immediately,” Sanjay asserted.

“Would Churches or Mosques Appoint Hindus?” Asks Sanjay

Drawing comparisons, Bandi Sanjay asked whether churches or mosques would ever appoint Hindus with religious symbols like a bottu (forehead mark). He emphasized that TTD, being a Hindu religious institution, should employ only those who believe in Hinduism and its traditions.

“Tirumala belongs to Hindus. Non-Hindus or foreigners must submit a faith declaration before entering. Why then are over 1,000 non-Hindus still working in TTD?” he asked.

Call to Support Struggling Temples Across Telugu States

Bandi Sanjay also urged TTD to allocate funds to small and struggling temples that cannot even afford basic daily rituals like dhupa-deepa-naivedyam (incense, light, and food offerings). He demanded that the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Karimnagar be constructed without further delay, and funds be sanctioned for temples like Illandakunta Rama Temple and Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

“Neglected temples are crying for support. TTD must act swiftly to restore and protect our spiritual heritage,” he said.

‘TTD Must Not Be Driven by Vote Bank Politics’

Slamming what he termed as “vote bank politics,” Sanjay criticized the government for retaining employees who do not follow Sanatana Dharma, even after changes in administration. He said the religious integrity of TTD should be preserved at all costs.

“TTD is the sacred property of Hindus. Vote bank politics must not influence temple management,” he added.

Birthday Wishes for National Prosperity and PM Modi

Marking his birthday, Bandi Sanjay prayed for the well-being of every citizen, unity among people, and the protection of Sanatana Dharma. He also extended his prayers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good health and long life, acknowledging his commitment to national development.