Bandi Sanjay Draws Flak for Mocking HYDRAA Victims During BJP Roadshow in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Controversy erupted after Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar made remarks mocking the victims affected by the HYDRAA demolition drive carried out by the Congress government in Telangana. Speaking during a BJP roadshow held at Shaikpet in Jubilee Hills on Saturday, the minister alleged that the state government was targeting poor families under the guise of removing illegal constructions.

Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay claimed that the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was demolishing the homes of Hindu families, while “pretending to show empathy.” He went on to say, “Big screens are displaying their cries, but all those tears seem to be an act. Even if they don’t cry, they wipe their eyes for the cameras.”

His comments, perceived as dismissive of the suffering of displaced residents, have sparked sharp criticism online. Netizens across social media platforms expressed outrage, accusing the minister of insensitivity toward the plight of the victims whose homes were razed under the HYDRA initiative.

The remarks have added to the ongoing political tension surrounding the HYDRAA demolition campaign, which has already drawn both public support and criticism depending on the political divide.