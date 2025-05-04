Bandi Sanjay: No Question of Talks with Those Who Kill Innocents with Guns

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday firmly ruled out any negotiations with Maoists unless they give up their weapons. Speaking to media at Kothapally in the Karimnagar district, he emphasized that there will be no dialogue with those who “hold guns and kill innocent people.”

Maoists Held Responsible for Innocent Deaths

Bandi Sanjay stated that the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has been responsible for numerous deaths, including leaders from Congress, BJP, and TDP. “They have inflicted trauma on families by killing innocents,” he said, adding that many tribal individuals were falsely branded as police informers and murdered by the extremists.

CPI (Maoist) Seeks Suspension of ‘Operation Kagar’

The statement comes days after the CPI (Maoist) urged the Indian government to halt the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign—Operation Kagar—for a month. The group claims this would create a favorable environment for initiating peace talks.

Congress Leader Advocates for Dialogue

Senior Congress leader and Telangana government advisor K. Keshava Rao also called for the cessation of Operation Kagar and encouraged the Centre to initiate peace talks. While acknowledging that violence has no place in democracy, Rao noted that any solution must involve both firmness and tact.

Dialogue Can Lead to Peace, Says Rao

Rao argued that while extremist groups must eventually lay down arms and abandon violence as an ideology, it is crucial to engage in meaningful dialogue first. “A meaningful dialogue is the best way to stop violence,” he concluded.

