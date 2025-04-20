Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress, BRS, and MIM Over Waqf Act Amendment Bill

Peddapalli: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay on Sunday criticized the Congress and BRS parties for supporting the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), accusing the party of looting poor Muslims. Sanjay made the remarks while addressing the media at the district headquarters, where he discussed the recently introduced Waqf Act Amendment Bill.

Bandi Sanjay’s Remarks on Waqf Act Amendment Bill

Bandi Sanjay strongly defended the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, stating that the bill was introduced to ensure justice for poor Muslims. He expressed his surprise and disappointment at the Congress and BRS parties for siding with the AIMIM, which, according to him, was opposed to the bill despite its potential benefits for the community.

Sanjay accused the AIMIM of occupying lands without proper titles in the name of Waqf and stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) places its faith in the courts for resolving such issues. He further remarked that Congress leader Revanth Reddy was behind yesterday’s meeting and had funded it, highlighting what he termed as the “drama” being played out by Congress, BRS, and MIM.

Criticism of Opposition Parties

The BJP leader also slammed the opposition for trying to create division on religious grounds. He emphasized that if the Waqf Act Amendment Bill was introduced with good intentions, it should not be opposed. He further stressed that the current opposition’s stance was driven by political motives and accused them of instigating hatred.

Focus on Farmers’ Issues

In his address, Sanjay highlighted the plight of farmers in the state, particularly those whose crops had been damaged by recent hailstorms. He called on the state government to immediately compensate these farmers and questioned why the Congress, BRS, and MIM were prioritizing the Waqf issue over the pressing concerns of the agricultural community.

Sanjay also took a dig at opposition leaders, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the “real son of Ambedkar,” the architect of the Indian Constitution, and emphasized the BJP’s commitment to uplifting all sections of society.

Bandi Sanjay’s comments underscore the ongoing political tension between the BJP and the opposition, especially in the context of the Waqf Act Amendment Bill and the party’s focus on addressing farmers’ concerns. The issue of the Waqf Act has become a flashpoint, with political parties vying for support over its impact on the Muslim community and land disputes.

