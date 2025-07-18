Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress, BRS for “Drama Politics” – Challenges Both Parties to Debate on Village Development

Jangaon (Telangana): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing them of engaging in “drama politics” while neglecting real issues of village development.

BJP Leader Accuses Congress and BRS of Distracting Voters

Addressing a BJP workshop in Jangaon ahead of the local body elections, Bandi Sanjay criticised the opposition parties for replacing development debates with personal insults and blame games.

“This is not politics; it’s a circus of curses,” he said, claiming that both Congress and BRS are fooling the people with theatrics rather than addressing developmental concerns.

Bandi Sanjay Challenges Opposition to Open Debate

In a bold move, Sanjay challenged both Congress and BRS to a public debate on rural development.

“Choose any gram panchayat, fix the date, and let’s compare the development work done during BRS’s 10-year rule and the current Congress government with what the Modi government has done in the past 11 years,” he said.

He emphasized that the BJP is ready to place facts and data before the public on central fund allocations and infrastructure development in villages.

“Six Guarantees” of Congress a “Pack of Lies,” Says Sanjay

The Minister accused the current Congress-led Telangana government of failing to deliver on its much-publicized “six guarantees,” which include:

₹2,500 monthly assistance for women

Distribution of scooters

Gold for brides

Enhanced pensions

Job appointments

Financial support for youth

“These guarantees have remained only on paper,” Sanjay asserted.

Former Sarpanches in Debt, Claims BJP

Sanjay also raised concern over the financial distress faced by former sarpanches, blaming both the previous BRS regime and the current Congress government for non-payment of development bills.

“Many sarpanches are in debt today because they used personal funds for development and are still waiting for reimbursements,” he noted.

BJP’s Focus on Grassroots Development

Reiterating the BJP’s commitment to grassroots development, Bandi Sanjay said the party stands by village leaders and will continue to hold the opposition accountable.