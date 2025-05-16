Bandla Ganesh Shares Warm Hug with AP CM Chandrababu Naidu – Photo Goes Viral

Popular Telugu actor, comedian, and producer Bandla Ganesh has once again made headlines, this time for his meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Known for his devotion to actor Pawan Kalyan and his brief political stint, Ganesh had earlier claimed to distance himself from politics—but recent events suggest otherwise.

A Warm Meeting with Chandrababu Naidu

Ganesh recently met Chandrababu Naidu and shared a heartfelt moment, embracing the CM in what appeared to be an emotional reunion. Photographs of the meeting showed Ganesh visibly grateful, beaming with appreciation. The producer, who once faced a major unresolved issue for over seven years, said that it was Chandrababu Naidu who resolved it in just a matter of minutes.

Chandrababu Solves 7-Year Problem in 2 Days

Speaking about the life-changing moment, Bandla Ganesh said,

“A person had promised to help me during a crisis but backed out. At that point, my wife advised me to meet Chandrababu Garu. I contacted Rajagopal Anna, who helped arrange an appointment. I met Chandrababu at his residence before he left for Jubilee Hills. After listening to my problem, he immediately referred me to the concerned official. Believe it or not, a problem that haunted me for seven years was resolved in minutes—and the process was completed within two days.”

Chandrababu’s 75th Birthday Brings the Story to Light

Ganesh shared this emotional incident during Chandrababu Naidu’s 75th birthday celebrations, showcasing his deep respect and admiration for the seasoned politician. This heartfelt testimonial is now gaining traction across social media platforms.

Bandla Ganesh’s Comeback: From Film to Politics?

Although he had earlier vowed to stay away from politics after his experience with party politics, Ganesh’s recent activities—including this public endorsement of Chandrababu—hint at a possible re-entry into the political arena.