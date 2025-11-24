Chabutra Mission Intensified, Bandlaguda Police Crack Down on Late-Night Loiterers

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Chabutra Mission, the Bandlaguda Police have tightened night-time vigilance to curb the activities of mischief-makers, loiterers, and individuals consuming intoxicants late at night. The mission aims to ensure public safety and prevent disturbances caused by such groups on city roads.

On Monday night, Bandlaguda Inspector Devender conducted surprise checks across several spots known for gatherings of youths, including graveyards, isolated lanes, and other vulnerable areas within police limits. During the inspection, police found several young men sitting on the roadside, roaming aimlessly on bikes, and lingering in dark corners.

Upon questioning, some youths claimed they were returning from work, while others gave different explanations for being out late at night. Inspector Devender issued strict warnings to those found wandering without a valid reason. After counseling them about safety, discipline, and legal consequences, the police allowed them to return home.

The initiative, officials say, is crucial for maintaining law and order—especially during late hours when incidents of harassment, drug abuse, and other unlawful activities tend to increase. The police believe these patrols will not only control public nuisance but also help reduce late-night crimes and prevent untoward incidents.

Bandlaguda Police affirmed that such inspections will continue regularly as part of their commitment to ensuring a safer environment for all residents.