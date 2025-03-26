Bangladesh at a Critical Juncture: Searching for Light on Independence Day

The Dark Days of 1971: Bangladesh’s Struggle for Freedom

Fifty-four years ago, Pakistan’s President General Yahya Khan visited Dhaka and held meetings with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman between March 16-24, 1971. Despite these talks, no resolution was reached, and a nefarious plan was secretly being devised by the Pakistan military to crush the Bengali people’s aspirations forever.

On the night of March 25, the Pakistan army, along with its collaborators, initiated ‘Operation Searchlight’—a brutal campaign of genocide and rape against civilians in East Pakistan. Thousands were killed within the first few days, and on March 26, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh’s independence. However, he was arrested and taken to Karachi, where he remained in captivity throughout the war of liberation.

The Liberation War and Its Cost



The liberation war lasted for nine months, during which the Bengali people fought against the Pakistani forces and their collaborators, paying the ultimate price in blood. Hundreds of thousands of martyrs, including women and children, gave their lives for freedom. It was a monumental achievement for Bangladesh and the sub-continent, marking the birth of a new nation.

Current Crisis: Bangladesh at a Crossroads



Today, Bangladesh finds itself at a critical juncture, with the very essence of its liberation being deliberately erased. The interim government has failed to provide basic security to its citizens, particularly minorities.

Law and order have deteriorated, and the capital, Dhaka, is plagued with rising thefts, robberies, and violent crimes. Terrorists, having escaped prison, now carry out attacks with sophisticated firearms in broad daylight. Public safety has become a significant concern, with increasing incidents of sexual assault, especially against women and children, becoming disturbingly common.

Rise of Criminal Activity and Instability



The situation is exacerbated by the rise in criminal activities, including forced religious conversions and extortion. Anarchy is spreading across the nation, and women’s safety is a pressing issue, with protests erupting on the streets of Dhaka demanding justice for victims of violence. In the past, women’s safety and freedom were cornerstones of Bengali culture, and this continues to remain non-negotiable.

Growing Threat to National Security



The national security situation has also worsened. Criminals are now bold enough to target vital security infrastructure, such as air force bases. The law and order situation has deteriorated exponentially under the current interim government, leading to a breakdown in trust between the government and its citizens. The gap is deepening, and many convicted criminals and members of terrorist organizations roam freely, contributing to a state of panic among the population.

Dangerous Highway: The Economic Lifeline Under Siege



One of the most alarming consequences of the deteriorating law and order situation is the safety of the Dhaka-Chittagong highway, which is now one of the most dangerous routes in Bangladesh. Commuters, including businesspeople and workers, are being robbed at gunpoint. This highway, once considered an economic lifeline, has become a nightmare for its users, further highlighting the collapse of law enforcement.

The Need for Urgent Action



The caretaker government must take immediate steps to restore order by reforming the police force, ensuring accountability for state violence, and dismantling terrorist networks. There is an urgent need to address these growing threats and prevent the country from slipping into chaos. Bangladesh’s enemies, both internal and external, continue to undermine its pluralistic social fabric and threaten to destabilize the nation.

The Risk of Bangladesh’s Slipping into Chaos



Bangladesh once stood as the “Asian Tiger” for its remarkable economic and social progress over the last decade. However, with the escalating political and security challenges, the country is at risk of slipping into retrogression. This decline will not only affect the citizens of Bangladesh but will also have significant ramifications for the region and globally. The country stands at a crossroads, and its future hangs in the balance.