Bangladesh: Awami League condemns attack at Jatiya Party office in Dhaka

Dhaka: Bangladesh Awami League on Monday strongly condemned the attack, vandalism, looting, and arson at the office of one of the country’s major political parties -the Jatiya Party (JaPa). Local media reported that on Saturday evening, the central office of JaPa in Dhaka’s Kakrail was attacked and set ablaze, a day after the violent clashes between its activists and those of Gono Odhikar Parishad in the same area.

Following the attack, in a statement, JaPa chairman’s Press Secretary and Joint Secretary General Khandaker Delwar Jalali said, “Arsonists set fire to the Jatiya Party central office in Kakrail this evening, burning books from the ground-floor library, important documents, and furniture.”

“The attack came after Jatiya Party leaders and activists had concluded their scheduled programmes and vacated the office at the request of law enforcement officials. Around 20 to 30 individuals then broke through police barricades and carried out the arson attack,” he added.

Also Read: RJD’s elaborate arrangements in Patna as Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra concludes today

Slamming the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the Awami League alleged that with the direct support of this “ illegitimate regime”, mob terrorism is running rampant in Bangladesh, stripping people of their rights while the interim government remains silent and indifferent.

The party expressed grave concern, stating that one after another, strange and horrific incidents are unfolding across the country. “Judging by the pattern of these events, it appears that the illegitimate usurper, the murderous fascist Yunus clique, is either deliberately orchestrating them or showing utter indifference.

Only a grabber government with no accountability or sense of responsibility to the people could cling to power in such a reckless manner,” read a statement issued by the Awami League. “This illegitimate usurper, the murderous fascist Yunus clique, has turned the country into a living hell.

We call upon all politically conscious and patriotic citizens to unite and save Bangladesh and its people from the flames of this hell,” the statement added. Recently, the Awami League asserted that Bangladesh in 2025 is no longer a democracy, but has turned into a nation gripped by fear, violence, and betrayal. Under the shadow of Muhammad Yunus’s “illegitimate interim regime”, it said, the promise of freedom has withered into a “nightmare of persecution”, where human rights are not just violated but “dismantled”.