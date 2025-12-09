Bangladesh: Awami League flags alarming human rights abuses under the Yunus-led interim govt

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Awami League expressed grave concern over human rights violations in the country, accusing the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of “ruling through fear”. The party questioned what it means for a country’s future if dozens can be killed in one month, several detained for Facebook posts, and hundreds terrorised in raids. Highlighting what it described as the rapid erosion of human rights under the Yunus-led interim government, the Awami League stated that the month of November exposed a stark reality in Bangladesh where ordinary citizens – including students, journalists, and political activists – now live under constant fear.

It added that speaking out, participating in protests, or expressing opinions online can result in arrests, harassment, or even worse in the country. The party further alleged that the interim government has turned state institutions, from the police to intelligence agencies, into tools of control, often operating with complete impunity. “These violations are not random incidents. They are part of a deliberate and systematic effort to silence dissent and consolidate power.

Evidence suggests that lethal force has been authorised against protesters, showing a government willing to put power above the safety and rights of its citizens,” the Awami League stated. “In this climate, human dignity is ignored, due process is routinely sidelined, and the institutions meant to protect justice fail to act. November serves as a grim reminder: when the interim government enforces fear instead of protecting rights, the very foundations of democracy and civic life are at risk,” it added.

Beyond politically-linked confrontations, the Awami League stated that last month also witnessed a surge in mob violence, leaving 16 people dead and 11 others injured in over 20 mob-attack incidents. “The number of bodies found under suspicious circumstances, dumped in rivers, canals, or remote areas, rose sharply, adding to the climate of dread that now hangs over many communities,” the party stressed.

According to the party, rights groups documented over 300 house-to-house raids throughout November, many conducted without warrants and accompanied by intimidation, property damage, and arbitrary detentions. Asserting that the collapse has reshaped daily life, the Awami League stated that teachers are avoiding discussions, activists are deleting their online history, and community activities are shrinking as fear becomes a “default social condition”.

“The interim government has created an environment where fear replaces law, and compliance replaces citizenship, ensuring that dissent is impossible and accountability nonexistent,” the party stated.