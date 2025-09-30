Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus regime over Khagrachhari killings

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Awami League party strongly condemned the shootings in Khagrachhari district, which killed over three people and injured several others, alleging that they were carried out under the “direct orders” of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. Accusing the Yunus regime, the party said, “Under the direct instructions of this illegal usurper government, extremist communal forces are carrying out persecution of people belonging to different faiths, views, and communities in the name of establishing uniformity and domination.

This reality has been reflected in Khagrachhari.” The party asserted that the people of Bangladesh are witnessing a complete lack of security since the “illegal usurper, killer-fascist Yunus clique” seized power in the country. It added that the whole nation seems trapped in the clutches of a “man-eating monster”, with people being killed indiscriminately and human rights trampled without restraint. “In continuation of this, during a blockade protesting the gang-rape of an indigenous schoolgirl in Khagrachhari, at least three people were killed in Guimara, and a market was set on fire.

Also Read: Standing with my Indian team, not to take trophy from Naqvi was right decision, says Mishra

On behalf of the Bangladesh Awami League, we strongly condemn and protest such incidents. The entire nation is shocked and outraged by this reckless killing and arson,” read a statement issued by the Awami League. “On one hand, the authorities deny justice to people enraged by the rape of an indigenous girl; on the other, they open fire on those protesting for justice. The people see this as an anti-people and anti-national conspiracy. Every person of conscience is saying: if the hills bleed, the plains will not remain safe. Yet these killer-fascists continue to impose brutal repression by force,” the statement added.

The Awami League alleged that under the rule of an “illegal, unconstitutional, unaccountable” interim government, there can be no safety of life or property for people of any faith or ethnicity in the country, no rule of law, and only anarchy.

“This is the fundamental principle of such a ghostly regime, which bears clear marks of Nazi rule. Murders, rapes, and every form of crime are being committed across the country under the direct instigation and supervision of the killer-fascist Yunus clique, breaking all past records,” the party stated. Asserting that the people of Bangladesh want freedom from this suffocating situation, the Awami League assured that together with the people it will lead the “struggle for liberation and free them from this captivity”.