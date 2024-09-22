Bangladesh: Awami League student wing seeks end to killings on university campuses

Dhaka: Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, on Sunday demanded an end to “extrajudicial killings” and sought security for its leaders on university campuses across the country, media reports said.

The organisation, in its first press statement after the removal of Hasina as PM, expressed concern over the recent “extra-judicial killings” of Tofazzal Hossain at Dhaka University, Shamim Molla at Jahangirnagar University and Abdullah Al Masood at Rajshahi University, the Daily Star reported.

President of BCL central unit Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, in a signed media statement, urged the administration and law enforcement agencies to take action against those involved in these incidents following an impartial investigation.

This was the first official press release issued by the BCL after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

Since then, BCL leaders, including the president and general secretary, have gone underground.