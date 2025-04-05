Bangladesh: BNP, Allies Plan Nationwide Protests Over Lack of Clear Election Roadmap

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a key political force in the country following the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024, is planning nationwide street protests. The move, in collaboration with its allies, is aimed at pressuring the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus to provide a clear roadmap for national elections.

Rallies to Continue Until May, Democracy and Voting Rights at Core

BNP leaders have announced that they will organize rallies and public gatherings across Bangladesh through May, calling for the restoration of democracy and immediate elections to return voting rights to the people.

According to UNB, a prominent Bangladeshi media outlet, the BNP is preparing for a massive rally in Dhaka, during which they are expected to issue a deadline for the interim government to announce the election date.

Yunus’ Vague Timeline Fuels Political Tensions

In a March 25 televised address, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus stated that elections would be held sometime between December 2025 and June 2026. He also mentioned that the Consensus Commission is currently collecting input from all political parties on potential reforms.

However, BNP leaders are not satisfied. A senior party figure accused the government of intentionally prolonging its tenure and delaying elections, warning of growing public dissatisfaction if polls are not conducted by December 2025.

BNP Criticizes Government for Political Inexperience

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed frustration over the lack of clarity in Yunus’ speech:

“I am very disappointed that the Chief Advisor did not mention a clear election roadmap… this reflects the government’s political inexperience.”

Earlier, in a February political conference, BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman criticized the interim government for creating instability in the country, blaming conflicting statements from officials on issues of national importance.

Growing Criticism of Interim Government’s Delay

BNP leaders had already expressed skepticism about the government’s commitment to holding parliamentary elections in December. Senior figures within the party have gone so far as to allege a conspiracy to delay the polls.

The once-unified front that helped oust former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League is now showing signs of fragmentation. As Bangladesh navigates a period of political uncertainty, even leaders who once supported Yunus are now voicing discontent, especially over the delay in restoring electoral democracy