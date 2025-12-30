Bangladesh envoy to India in Dhaka following ‘urgent’ summons

Dhaka: M. Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, has arrived in Dhaka after he was summoned by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid growing strain in bilateral ties, local media reported.

Citing a source in the Foreign Ministry, leading Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo confirmed the development and reported that Hamidullah arrived in Dhaka on Monday night, after receiving the directive.

Reports suggest that the envoy was called back from Delhi for discussions on the evolving situation in bilateral relations with India.

Also Read: Delhi Police bust Rs 22.7 lakh cyber scam, nab two accused from Haryana

The tensions have been running high between the two countries following escalating attacks on Hindu minorities and the recent targeting of Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Last week, India voiced grave concern over the persistent incidents of violence targeting religious minorities — including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists — in Bangladesh and asserted that it is keeping a close watch on the ongoing developments in its neighbourhood.

“India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaswal said during a news briefing in New Delhi recently.

“More than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities, including cases of killings, arson, and land grabs, have been documented by sources during the tenure of the interim government. These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence,” he added.

Slamming the “unremitting hostility” against minorities in Bangladesh, India also rejected the false anti-India narrative being projected in Bangladesh while reiterating that maintaining law and order and ensuring security is the responsibility of the Yunus-led interim government.

“We have rejected the false narrative that is being projected in Bangladesh. Maintaining law and order and security is the responsibility of the Bangladesh interim government. To portray a narrative where things are in some other direction is completely false, and we reject that,” said Jaiswal.

Earlier on December 17, the MEA summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, to convey New Delhi’s strong concerns over the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

According to the MEA, the Bangladeshi envoy’s attention was drawn specifically to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

India outrightly rejected the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

The MEA expressed concern that the Yunus-led interim government neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents.

India has also called on the Yunus-led interim government to ensure the safety of Indian missions and posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.