Ex-Bangladesh General’s China Alliance Call Sparks India Tension, Trade Fallout

New Delhi: Diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh have taken a serious hit after a controversial Facebook post by Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman suggested that Bangladesh should collaborate militarily with China to seize India’s northeastern states in the event of a conflict with Pakistan.

Rahman, a former top military official and close aide to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, wrote in Bengali that:

“If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy the seven states of Northeastern India. I think it is necessary to start discussions with China on a joint military arrangement in this regard.”

The post has drawn sharp criticism from Indian officials, political leaders, and international observers, triggering a fresh diplomatic row between the two South Asian neighbors.

Bangladesh Government Distances Itself from Controversial Remark

The Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal statement clarifying that Rahman’s comments do not represent the official position of the current interim government.

“These remarks are the personal opinions of a retired official and in no way reflect the policy or stance of the government of Bangladesh,” the ministry said, urging media outlets and the public to avoid misattributing such statements to the state.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of sovereignty, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect under international law.

India Responds with Trade Sanctions

In retaliation, India has revoked a special trans-shipment facility that previously allowed Bangladeshi exports to pass through Indian ports and airports for global destinations. Only transit of goods to Nepal and Bhutan will continue under WTO mandates.

The move is expected to significantly impact Bangladesh’s exports to the Middle East and Europe, which relied heavily on Indian transport infrastructure.

Rising Political Tensions and Security Concerns

The diplomatic standoff comes in the wake of the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024 and the installation of the Yunus-led interim regime. The new administration has faced criticism for its failure to curb rising violence against minority communities, especially Hindus.

Indian political leaders across party lines have expressed alarm over both Rahman’s remarks and Dhaka’s perceived alignment with China. Analysts say this could shift the geopolitical balance in South Asia and further complicate regional security dynamics.

Regional Implications and Strategic Fallout

With the Bangladesh government under pressure and India’s strategic concerns rising, experts fear that Rahman’s statement, though unofficial, may worsen mistrust and drive policy shifts.

Defense analysts warn of heightened surveillance and military preparedness along India’s northeastern borders. Diplomatic channels remain open, but relations have clearly entered a turbulent phase.