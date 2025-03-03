Bangladesh Government Rejects Proposal for Independent Police Commission

Bangladesh: The Bangladesh government has rejected a proposal for the creation of an independent Police Commission, reaffirming its control over the country’s law enforcement agencies. This move comes despite growing calls for police reforms and accountability.

According to reports from local media, the Ministry of Home Affairs has refused to relinquish its authority over the police force, dismissing the recommendation of a Police Commission. The proposal, made by a Police Reform Commission, was aimed at establishing an independent body to oversee the police and ensure greater accountability. However, the Home Ministry maintains that the current system is adequate and that an independent commission is unnecessary.

In a statement, the ministry argued that the formation of a Police Commission was redundant since the existing laws, inherited from the colonial era, already provide sufficient mechanisms for policing. It acknowledged that the police’s image has been tarnished due to instances where officers have acted outside the law, often under political pressure. However, the ministry insists that it is already addressing these issues.

Police Reform Proposals and Public Opinion

The proposal for police reforms gained traction after an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus called for changes within the force. Subsequently, a reform commission was established, tasked with drafting recommendations. The commission, which was given a deadline of January 15 to submit its report, suggested several key reforms, including the use of force being employed only as a last resort.

Despite the commission’s recommendations, Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury indicated that the government would require more time to implement the reforms and address the need for a shift in police mindset.

The public’s demand for reforms has been loud and clear. A public survey conducted in January, titled Kemon Police Chai (What Kind of Police We Want), showed that a majority of respondents support the creation of an independent regulatory body to ensure the police force is free from political influences and holds greater accountability.

Public Protests and Scrutiny of the Home Ministry

The Bangladesh Home Ministry’s rejection of the Police Commission proposal comes at a time of intense public scrutiny. Last week, students took to the streets in protest, calling for the resignation of Home Advisor Jahangir Alam due to the deteriorating law and order situation and the failure to ensure public safety.

The ongoing debate over police reform and accountability remains a significant issue in Bangladesh, as the public continues to demand a more transparent and independent law enforcement system.