Bangladesh interim govt announces 9-member constitution reform commission

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government has announced the formation of a nine-member commission to review and evaluate the country’s constitution and recommend necessary reforms.

Under the leadership of prominent Bangladeshi-American professor Ali Riaz, the Constitution Reform Commission will submit its report to the government within 90 days, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

The commission was formed to review and evaluate the existing constitution to establish a representative and effective democracy while empowering the people, it was announced on Monday.

It will prepare a report on recommendations for constitutional reform considering everyone’s opinions, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

The commission includes student representative Mahfuj Alam, who is also the special assistant to the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, the report said.

Other members include Dhaka University (DU) Law Department’s Professors Sumaiya Khair and Muhammad Ikramul Haq, Barrister Imran Siddique, and Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Dr Sharif Bhuiyan.

Barrister M Moin Alam Ferozi, writer Firoz Ahmed, and writer and human rights activist Md Mustain Billah are also a part of the commission.

Earlier last month, Chief Advisor Yunus, 84, announced the formation of six commissions to reform the judiciary, election system, administration, police, anti-corruption commission and the constitution.

Yunus took oath as the head of the interim government on August 8, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her Awami League-led government over a controversial job quota system.