Bangladesh Islamist Party Protests India’s Waqf Act Amid Domestic Minority Attacks

Dhaka/New Delhi: The Bangladesh-based far-right Islamist political group, Khelafat Majlish, has announced a mass protest and march to the Indian Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday, opposing the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 by the Indian Parliament.

Khelafat Majlish Calls for Repeal of India’s Waqf (Amendment) Act

Party leader Maulana Mamunul Haque alleged that Muslim-owned lands governed by Islamic endowments (Waqf) in India were being illegally seized and used for constructing non-Islamic structures, including temples.

“This Bill interferes with the religious laws and rights of Muslims,” Haque said, calling the Waqf (Amendment) Act an attempt to legalize land encroachment on Islamic properties.

Haque Appeals to Global Muslim Community

In a strong statement, Haque urged the global Muslim community to stand against what he described as “India’s killing of Muslims” and its alleged interference in religious matters. He claimed the law had sparked protests across India and condemned the Indian government’s move.

Rising Minority Attacks in Bangladesh Spark International Concern

Ironically, the protest announcement comes amid growing global concerns about violent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, especially since the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Recent incidents, including the abduction and murder of Hindu leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy, have drawn condemnation from India and international human rights observers.

India Condemns Killing of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its alarm over the killing of Roy, a respected leader in the Hindu community in northern Bangladesh.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X:

“We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy. This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government.”

He further urged the Bangladeshi interim government to uphold its responsibility to protect all minorities without making excuses or distinctions.

Indian Analysts View Protest as Political Diversion

Indian officials and political analysts have criticized the planned protest by Khelafat Majlish, suggesting it is a politically motivated move intended to divert attention from Bangladesh’s own human rights issues, especially the targeting of religious minorities like Hindus and Christians.