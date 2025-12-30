Bangladesh lynching unpardonable but growing extremism in India is worrying: Jamiat chief

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Arshad Madani on Tuesday said that the situation in Bangladesh is “extremely bad” and completely against the teachings of Islam, however, India too is witnessing an alarming rise in “religious extremism and hatred”. Reacting to recent developments in Bangladesh, Madani described the situation there as deeply disturbing and in total violation of Islamic principles. “What happened in Bangladesh was extremely bad. It is not just a murder, but the height of brutality and savagery.

No matter how much it is condemned, it is not enough. Islam does not permit this in any way, absolutely not. Those who have done this have not only violated Islamic teachings but have also tarnished the image of Islam. Therefore, such people should be given the harshest of punishments,” Madani said in a post on X. While condemning the violence across the border, the Jamiat chief also expressed serious concern over what he termed the growing climate of intolerance within India. He asserted that “religious extremism and hatred” are also “destroying” the country.

Referring to incidents involving the Christian community, Madani said, “What the communal elements did to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas cannot be justified in any way. It is a direct attack on the religious freedom granted to citizens in the Constitution. Churches were attacked in various places, and attempts were made to stop the Christian community from celebrating their festival,” he claimed. He further cited a series of violent incidents from different parts of the country to underline his concerns. A few days ago, in Bihar’s Nalanda, Madani said that a person was beaten to death.

“Some people beat a Muslim man who was selling clothes so brutally after asking his name and religion that he died in the hospital,” Madani said. Drawing attention to similar cases elsewhere, he added, “A similar incident came to light in Kerala, where a Dalit youth from Chhattisgarh was killed after being labelled a Bangladeshi. Just a few days later, in Odisha, three Muslim labourers from West Bengal were subjected to mob lynching, in which one died, and two are undergoing treatment in the hospital.”

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Madani expressed disappointment over what he described as official silence on such incidents. “But the sad thing is that neither the government has condemned these incidents nor has any cabinet member issued a statement on this. The discussion on TV channels about the Bangladesh incident and the silence on the mob lynchings happening in the country is extremely regrettable.

What should this double standard be called?” he asked. He concluded by saying that the prevailing situation goes against the core values on which the nation was founded. “Certainly, this is not the India dreamed of by Mahatma Gandhi, Sheikh-ul-Hind, Motilal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and our elders,” Madani said.