Bangladesh parliament to be dissolved, interim govt to be formed soon: President Shahabuddin

Dhaka: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday night said the current parliament will be dissolved and an interim government formed to facilitate early elections, after a day of tumultuous political happenings that saw the nation’s longest serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina quit and flee the country, and the army take control even as thousands of anti-government protesters spilled on the streets to celebrate and indulge in vandalism.

The President’s announcement was made in a speech to the nation from Bangabhaban shortly after 11:15pm on Monday.

In his address, the president highlighted a meeting held that night at Bangabhaban with political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

He also revealed that a decision was made unanimously to release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia from house arrest.

Earlier on Monday night, a meeting of the chiefs of three services, political leaders, representatives of civil society and quota movement leaders was held at Bangabhaban with the army chief to discuss the formation of the interim government.

President Shahabuddin chaired the meeting where a condolence resolution was taken in memory of those killed in the protests, said a press release.

Besides, it was decided to release all the prisoners detained in the recent movement in various cases.

The delegation included members of the BNP, Jatiya Party, Nagarik Oikya, Hefazat-e-Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami, Zaker Party, Mass Solidarity Movement, Dhaka University teacher Asif Nazrul, and coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The decision came hours after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country, ending her 16-year rule.

The Army has been tasked with stopping the vandalism and ensuring law enforcement, which deteriorated severely after Sheikh Hasina left the country.

The day saw 135 people killed – in police firings, mob beatings, and arson across the country.

Leaders present at the meeting emphasized ensuring the safety of all religions, as several houses and places of worship for Hindus and other minority religions have been torched across the country since Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the afternoon, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman held a meeting with several political party leaders and civil society members at the Army Headquarters. After the meeting, he told the media that the formation of an interim government had been decided and would take effect shortly after discussions with the president.

In a press briefing after the meeting, the army chief said justice would be ensured for all killings and injustices.

“Keep trust in the army,” he said, calling on everyone to shun the path of violence and return home, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The army chief also mentioned that he would soon meet with representatives of students and teachers.

He expressed confidence that the situation would return to normal soon and sought all-out cooperation from people of all classes and professions, including students, regardless of party affiliations and opinions.

Meanwhile, an ongoing curfew will be in effect from Monday midnight until 6am on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate has said.

Starting Tuesday morning, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, private institutions, factories, schools, colleges, madrasas, universities and all educational institutions in Bangladesh will remain open, a press release of the army’s media wing said.

On Sunday, the government imposed a curfew for an indefinite period from 6pm in Dhaka and other divisional cities, district towns and all city corporations, amid nationwide unrest.

In a related move, coordinator of the Students Against Discrimination movement, Md Nahid Islam, has announced that an outline for an interim government will be formulated within the next 24 hours.

Speaking at a press conference in Tejgaon, Dhaka, on Monday night, Nahid dedicated the uprising that had led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government to martyred students and the general public.

Other coordinators of the movement were also present at the event.

Nahid said they needed to sit with everyone to formulate the outline.

“We will discuss it with all the coordination committees, civil society, and political and state stakeholders. However, we will inform you later exactly whom we will meet with. But within the next 24 hours, a complete outline of the interim government will be provided.”

The state structure through which fascism had been created must be dismantled, Nahid said, adding: “We declare those who have been killed in the uprising as national heroes.”

Nahid continued: “If the army chief declares a state of emergency and forms a government, we will not accept that either.”

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has called for a free, fair and impartial general election at the earliest, noting the moment when Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country after resigning from her premiership following a mass uprising as ‘historic’.

Tarique made the call in a video message addressing the nation on social media on Monday.

Earlier, after news came that Hasina has resigned and fled to India, thousands of demonstrators moved to her official residence Ganobhabhan, in Dhaka. The demonstrators ransacked her residence, and helped themselves to furniture and other things in her residence.

Widespread celebrations also broke out in the streets following her resignation.

There were reports of police buildings set on fire while a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina’s father and the founder of Bangladesh, was vandalised

In a televised address, the head of the army Gen Waker-uz-Zaman said an interim government will be formed. Gen Zaman did not say who would head it.

The previous day, the country reported at least 96 deaths in police firings due to clashes between Awami League members and protesters.