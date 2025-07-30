Bangladesh: Political parties disagree on July Charter draft over key reforms

Dhaka: Several political parties of Bangladesh, including Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizens Party (NCP), and Islami Andolan, raised objections to the draft of the July National Charter, local media reported on Wednesday.

The parties, particularly opposed to the provision to implement reform proposals within two years of forming the government after the national elections, demanded that the July Charter be incorporated into a legal framework to ensure its implementation.

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) of Bangladesh recently urged the political parties participating in the second round of the dialogue to pledge their commitment to implement the reform proposals outlined in the draft of ‘July National Charter 2025’, within two years of assuming power.

Radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami described the proposal given to implement the July Charter within two years as dangerous.

The party stated that the July Charter will either be implemented by passing an ordinance or by holding a referendum.

Meanwhile, NCP says that it will reconsider signing the charter if there is no clarity on how the July Charter will be implemented.

Addressing reporters in Dhaka, NCP member secretary Akhtar Hossain said, “We want to see every aspect of fundamental reform included in this draft. If it is omitted, then a decision will be made after discussing it in the party forum whether to sign it or not.”

On the other hand, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) indicated broad consensus with the proposal of the Charter. While BNP wanted to discuss the formation of a caretaker government in parliament and the appointment of constitutional statutory institutions through executive law, Jamaat and NCP have strongly objected to BNP’s proposal, leading Bengladeshi daily Prothom Alo reported.

Reports suggest that, as the NCC plans to finalise the July Charter and complete the second phase of discussions by Thursday, the commission’s dialogue with political parties to reach an agreement on reforms has not been completed amid disputes among major political parties.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NCC started its 21st session of second-round dialogues with political parties to reach decisions on several important reform issues.

The discussions included the outline of the caretaker government, women’s seats in parliament, and the inclusion of provisions for the appointment of the Auditor General, Comptroller and Ombudsman in the constitution.

However, no consensus could be reached on these issues either.

During the second phase, the commission held discussions on 20 issues, and there is reportedly no agreement on 8 reform proposals until now.

The parties that collaborated with the student leaders and Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are now at loggerheads over major reform proposals.